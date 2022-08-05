Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FUN. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE FUN traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $41.41. 3,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

