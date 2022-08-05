Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 47,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 295,698 shares.The stock last traded at $40.44 and had previously closed at $40.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Several brokerages have commented on FUN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.85%. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

