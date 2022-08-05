Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 47,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 295,698 shares.The stock last traded at $40.44 and had previously closed at $40.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

FUN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,007.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 503,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 479,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 295,613 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

