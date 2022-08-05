Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 712,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 10,200,133 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $16.10.
CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.
The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
