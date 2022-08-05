Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) to Issue $0.03 Semi-Annual Dividend

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Centamin Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CEE traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.40. 35,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. Centamin has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,684. In other Centamin news, Senior Officer Ross Jerrard bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$55,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,000 shares in the company, valued at C$467,775. Also, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,684.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

