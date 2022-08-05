Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT Raised to $86.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on Centerspace in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.82. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $74.99 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centerspace news, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Centerspace in the second quarter valued at $2,854,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth about $251,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth about $2,223,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 21.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

