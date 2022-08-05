Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 22,231 shares.The stock last traded at $36.70 and had previously closed at $37.02.

Central Securities Stock Up 1.0 %

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Central Securities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Central Securities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 16.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

