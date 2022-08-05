Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Up 13%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.37 and last traded at $37.37. Approximately 1,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $545.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $596,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,592,403.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

