Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LEU opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a net margin of 60.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

