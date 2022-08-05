CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.78.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.84. 73,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,339. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in CF Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

