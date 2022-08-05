Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 40,568 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares during the period. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 6.53% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PICB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA PICB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.38. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,336. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

