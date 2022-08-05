Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 203,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Accenture by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 94,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Accenture by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.87. The stock had a trading volume of 34,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,650. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.