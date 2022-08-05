Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,721 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,931 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.10. 530,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,792,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

