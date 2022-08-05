Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 2,425 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.54. 117,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,761 shares of company stock worth $55,528,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

