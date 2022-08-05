Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,924. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.31. The firm has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

