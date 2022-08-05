Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 10,647 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,835. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.78. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

