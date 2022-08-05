Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 13,045 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,700 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.