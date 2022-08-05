Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.35.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $148.83. 133,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,689,662. The company has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

