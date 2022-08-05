Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Lifted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $18,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $43,916,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 205,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,054. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

