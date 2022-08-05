ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.40. 211,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

