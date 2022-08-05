ChemoCentryx Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 1,694 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 23% compared to the typical volume of 1,373 put options.

Insider Activity at ChemoCentryx

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Price Performance

Shares of CCXI remained flat at $50.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 144,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,514. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

