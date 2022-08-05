Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84), Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.90. The company had a trading volume of 70,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $150.61.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

