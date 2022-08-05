Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.82), Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. 4,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,083. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

