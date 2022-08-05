Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.70

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02), with a volume of 1319206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Chill Brands Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.85.

Chill Brands Group Company Profile

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research, development, production, and sale of cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

Recommended Stories

