China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

NYSE COE opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Online Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in China Online Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.