Chonk Price Hits $1.80 on Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CHONK) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00007734 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chonk has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $70,069.18 and approximately $45.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,228.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00064915 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance.

Chonk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

