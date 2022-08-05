Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12,466.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,828,000 after buying an additional 467,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.
Insider Activity
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of CB stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $169.31 and a twelve month high of $218.99.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.
Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
