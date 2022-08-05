Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $100.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.97 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,906 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

