Churchill China (LON:CHH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,240.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,240 ($15.19) and last traded at GBX 1,240 ($15.19), with a volume of 5279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($15.62).

Churchill China Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £136.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,355.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,383.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,500.84.

Get Churchill China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill China

In related news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($17.15), for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,439.28). In other Churchill China news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($17.15), for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,439.28). Also, insider David Taylor sold 7,000 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($17.15), for a total value of £98,000 ($120,083.32).

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.