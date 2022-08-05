CIBC Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$14.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Price Performance

ARE opened at C$10.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$668.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$10.57 and a 1 year high of C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.15.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$997.47 million. Analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

