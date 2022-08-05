Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. 511,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,325,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

