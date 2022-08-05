Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Cut by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,684,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. 707,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,325,382. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

