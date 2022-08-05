Citigroup Boosts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $45.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.76. 38,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,848. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

