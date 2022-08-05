Citigroup Boosts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $83.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $53.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.19.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $142.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

