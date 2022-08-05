Citigroup Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $170.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.80. 100,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,109. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,049,000.00 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,942. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,785,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

