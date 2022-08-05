Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.1 %

CLH stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.92. The stock had a trading volume of 836,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,663. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.