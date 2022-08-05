Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.92. 836,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,663. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,449,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $57,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 576.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 246,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.