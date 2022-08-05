Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.92. 836,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,663. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.60. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,449,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $57,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 576.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 246,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

