ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ClearSign Technologies
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Further Reading
