ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

