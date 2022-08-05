Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 0.5 %

CLW traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,396. The company has a market capitalization of $705.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.95. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.