Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Lifted to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

