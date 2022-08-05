Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,050,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare Trading Up 25.0 %

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $14.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.01. 297,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.28 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.