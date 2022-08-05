Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $968-972 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.70 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
Cloudflare Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NET stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.22.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 66.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
