Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $968-972 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.70 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.81.

In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 66.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.