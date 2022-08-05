CME Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

CME Group has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $200.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.67.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after buying an additional 251,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,789,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,493,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CME Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,980 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.