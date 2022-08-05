Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $149.50 and last traded at $150.62. 153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.41.

Cochlear Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.24 and a 200-day moving average of $150.96.

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.