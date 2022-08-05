Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Codexis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Codexis stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 1,186,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,661. Codexis has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.
In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Codexis from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
