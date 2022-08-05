Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Up 9.3% Following Strong Earnings

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 53,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,771,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

