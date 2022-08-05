CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock Price Up 2.8%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 219,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 488,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

CohBar Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.21.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

