Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 199,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

