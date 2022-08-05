Coin Artist Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (COIN)

Coin Artist (COIN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Coin Artist has a market cap of $157,240.57 and approximately $69.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003683 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00131792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00033421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065991 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801.

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

