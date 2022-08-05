Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 216,441 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $125,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.12. 431,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,792,066. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

